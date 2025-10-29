United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69. 501,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 612,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Homes Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
United Homes Group Stock Down 2.3%
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United Homes Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
