i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 1,117,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 733,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

