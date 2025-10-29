First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 6,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

