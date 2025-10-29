BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 910 Shares of Stock

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,925. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Monday, September 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.0%

BlackLine stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.97. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.