Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Quang Pham Sells 1,129 Shares

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CEO Quang Pham sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $15,839.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,578.12. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

