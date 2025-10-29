ELCO Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF $QQQI

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQI. City State Bank lifted its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $387,000.

Shares of QQQI stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

