Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250- EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. On average, analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance
LSAK opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Lesaka Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lesaka Technologies
About Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lesaka Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.