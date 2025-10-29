Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250- EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. On average, analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

LSAK opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Lesaka Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $361.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSAK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.