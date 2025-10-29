ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.70 and traded as high as C$53.59. ATCO shares last traded at C$52.85, with a volume of 80,285 shares changing hands.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.70.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

