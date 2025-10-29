ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.70 and traded as high as C$53.59. ATCO shares last traded at C$52.85, with a volume of 80,285 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACO.X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATCO
ATCO Stock Down 1.2%
About ATCO
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.