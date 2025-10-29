Kornit Digital (KRNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Kornit Digital's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRNT opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.25 million, a P/E ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

KRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Kornit Digital and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

