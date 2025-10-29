Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after buying an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,060,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

