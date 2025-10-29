WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0718 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

