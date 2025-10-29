Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,690 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $34,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,917 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FBND opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.