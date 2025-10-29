WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.63.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

