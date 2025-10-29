Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $301.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.



