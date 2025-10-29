United States Copper Index Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 1,864 call options.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CPER opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. United States Copper Index Fund has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 108.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,061 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 182.8% in the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 101,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

