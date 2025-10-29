Teucrium Soybean Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,510 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 555% compared to the average volume of 383 call options.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 267.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SOYB opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Teucrium Soybean Fund has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

