Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9%

Danaher stock opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

