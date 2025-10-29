Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,018.8% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $205.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

