Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after acquiring an additional 654,766 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.45 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

