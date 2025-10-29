3,742 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Bought by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $81.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

