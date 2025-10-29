Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT is Econ Financial Services Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,268,000 after buying an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,911,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,922,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3292 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

