Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 13,842 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May $PMAY

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after buying an additional 46,908 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 141.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 141,903 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $317,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $658.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

