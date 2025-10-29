Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

