Motco Buys 32,518 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Motco raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,518 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

