Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

