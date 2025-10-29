Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

