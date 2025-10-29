Motco Purchases 5,044 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Motco increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.