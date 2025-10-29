Motco Purchases 5,044 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Motco increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
