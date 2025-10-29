Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $258.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $264.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

