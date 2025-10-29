AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $46,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

