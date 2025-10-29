Veeco Instruments (VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $160.4880 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.31 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 3,851 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $130,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,146. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,465,376. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $1,781,550. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,396,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,716 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 889,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 148.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 283,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

