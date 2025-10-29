Enhabit (EHAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $267.0750 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.39 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $431.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHAB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, CFO Ryan Solomon bought 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 193,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,095.52. The trade was a 5.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enhabit by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enhabit by 82.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 523.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 110,987.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

