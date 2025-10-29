Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,334 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

CGSD opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

