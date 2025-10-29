Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.35. 17,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 12,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
