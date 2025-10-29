Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Stock Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 15.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after buying an additional 150,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 202,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250.

Shares of FWONK opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONK. Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

