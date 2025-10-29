Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM) Insider Bruno Scarpelli Acquires 67,961 Shares of Stock

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Scarpelli acquired 67,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 per share, with a total value of A$31,262.06.

Centaurus Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of -7,001.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Centaurus Metals Company Profile

Centaurus Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties Brazil. It explores and processes for copper, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits, as well as produces by products, such as copper cathode, zinc hydroxide, cobalt hydroxide, and ammonium sulphate. The company's flagship project is the Jaguar nickel sulphide project covering an area of approximately 30 square kilometers of land package located in the Carajás Mineral Province, northern Brazil.

