Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM) Insider Bruno Scarpelli Acquires 67,961 Shares of Stock

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Scarpelli acquired 67,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 per share, with a total value of A$31,262.06.
Centaurus Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of -7,001.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Centaurus Metals Company Profile
