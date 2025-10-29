Rossby Financial LCC Sells 150 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Rossby Financial LCC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

