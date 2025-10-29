BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XTEN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XTEN stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

