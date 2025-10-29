Brookwood Investment Group LLC Has $222,000 Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 304,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.61.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

