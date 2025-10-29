Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $1.1812 billion for the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,002.08. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,441,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4,811.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 750,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 749,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 578,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 254,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,012,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.