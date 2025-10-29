FSA Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CSHI

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Free Report) by 343.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the quarter. NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.8% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSHI opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

About NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy.

