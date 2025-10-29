Simplify Enhanced Income ETF $HIGH is FSA Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the quarter. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIGH. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

