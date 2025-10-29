Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $711.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 240.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $711,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

