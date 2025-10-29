Auto Owners Insurance Co Sells 663,722 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Auto Owners Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.