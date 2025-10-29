Auto Owners Insurance Co Sells 663,722 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Auto Owners Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.96.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
