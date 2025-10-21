Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF $XTL

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 9,344.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of XTL opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $154.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.