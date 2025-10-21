Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF $XTL

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 9,344.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of XTL opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $154.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01.
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
