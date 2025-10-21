IMG Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

