Fiduciary Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $302.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average of $290.10. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.14.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

