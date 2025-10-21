Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 35,790 Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $294,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,151,000 after buying an additional 504,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $221.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.62 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

