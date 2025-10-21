Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 11,491 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up approximately 1.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,719,000 after buying an additional 132,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 317,412 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 38.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 648,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after buying an additional 426,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,120,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,978,000 after buying an additional 182,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

