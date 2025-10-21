Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,519 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $415,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,408,000 after buying an additional 4,054,609 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after buying an additional 2,144,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after buying an additional 1,044,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,097,000 after buying an additional 957,222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IEMG opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $67.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

