iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,079.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after buying an additional 61,949 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $381.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.46. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $383.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

